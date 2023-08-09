It’s not just you: ‘Unable to check for update’ error is plaguing some iPhone and iPad users

Over the past 24 hours, users have been complaining online about an error that doesn’t let them check for software updates on iPhones and iPad. This issue isn’t limiting for those testing the latest iOS 17 beta version, as even users running stable iOS and iPadOS versions are experiencing the same problem.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

On Threads, Giorgio wrote me that both his iPhone and iPad devices couldn’t check for updates. The error reads: “Unable to Check for update. Checking for a software update failed because you are not connected to the internet.”

A few X (former Twitter) users also reported that in the past 20 hours. For BGR staff, people running the stable versions and betas suffered from the same issue. Due to this bug, I couldn’t download watchOS 10 beta 5, and I had to reboot the iPhone and Apple Watch twice.

Some users report that even rebooting their devices didn’t work so they couldn’t check for the latest version update on their iPhone or iPad.

On the Apple System Status page, several issues have been marked as “Resolved,” most of them related to iCloud. However, being unable to check for updates might be a related bug to this outage experienced yesterday.

BGR contacted Apple but still hasn’t heard back about this issue.

If this is a server-side error, there isn’t much you can do except wait. Since the latest software releases were all beta versions, mainly developers are experiencing this issue. If you are running a stable version and are planning to update to iOS 16.6, for example, you might need to wait a little longer.

A workaround could be rebooting your iPhone and iPad or connecting/disconnecting from Wi-Fi to see if your device can find the latest software update.

When Apple resolves this issue, we’ll update the story to inform you about this bug fix.