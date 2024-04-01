iPhone SE 4 case leak shows Apple’s major redesign

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch only a year from now. Still, we have heard several rumors about its design in the past few weeks. Now, a Weibo leaker has shared a third-party case for this upcoming iPhone.

The case design corroborates previous leaks, such as the iPhone SE 4 featuring an iPhone 14-like look, which means a larger display and a notch, instead of the classic iPhone 8 design from the previous generation SE device.

Image source: Weibo

The most interesting part of this iPhone SE 4 case is the main camera cutout, which is larger than the current iPhone SE 3 model but remains with only a single camera, meaning Apple will keep a second ultra-wide lens exclusive to the main lineup.

Last week, BGR reported that this entry-level iPhone is expected to be released in 2025 as BOE just joined this device’s supply chain. The manufacturer will ship up to 15 million 6.1-inch OLED panels next year.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

What we know about the iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4 might inherit the iPhone 14 design. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Previously, it was rumored that Apple would only launch a new iPhone SE 4 if it could develop its own 5G modems. While this project has been pretty much canceled as Apple focuses on its partnership with Qualcomm, Cupertino has decided to launch a new device in 2025.

A sketchy rumor suggested Apple was planning a Dynamic Island design, but Apple usually adds an “outdated” design for its entry-level iPhone. By the time the first iPhone SE was released, Apple had used the iPhone 5 design, even though it had already introduced the iPhone 6s. Then, when the company moved to the iPhone X design, the iPhone SE changed to the iPhone 8 look.

Despite that, this new iPhone may get the A16 Bionic with fewer cores. One primary camera will likely remain, and Apple might improve its 5G capabilities, although, again, we’re not expecting a custom 5G modem.

Finally, early 2025 feels like a great goal to introduce this device, mainly because we’ll have the third generation of phones with a Dynamic Island, making a more significant distinction between newer and older iPhone designs.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors about this device, and we’ll let you know if we discover anything new.