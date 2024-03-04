iPhone SE 4 looks like a budget iPhone 14 in new leaked renders

Ever since the third-generation iPhone SE launched in March 2022, we have been speculating about the iPhone SE 4. Would Apple finally update the design to reflect the changes it made on the iPhone X seven long years ago? Would the Home button finally be retired once and for all? We won’t know for sure until Apple actually announces the next budget phone, but a new leak suggests that major changes are coming to the iPhone SE 4.

Over the weekend, 91mobiles shared a series of computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the unannounced iPhone SE 4. Based on these renders, a total overhaul is in store for the budget model. Most notably, 91mobiles claims the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch display — a big step up from the 4.7-inch screen of the iPhone SE 3.

More than anything, the fourth-generation iPhone SE looks like an iPhone 14 or iPhone 13. It features the same-sized notch at the top of the display, which houses the Face ID camera and technology. This presumably marks the end of Apple’s Touch ID as well, as the Home button is nowhere to be found on the iPhone SE 4.

Back side of the iPhone SE 4 in leaked CAD renders. Image source: 91mobiles

Moving to the back side of the phone, we see a single primary lens, which has been a staple of the SE lineup since the first model debuted in 2016. Previous rumors have suggested the SE 4 will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera.

91mobiles also notes that the phone’s dimensions are 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm, which would line up with the MacRumors report from last fall claiming that the iPhone SE 4 would use a modified iPhone 14 chassis. That report also said that the SE 4 would be 6 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 and feature the same Action button and USB-C port as the iPhone 15.

To date, all three iPhone SE models have been released in March or April. We’re not expecting to see a new model this spring, so the most likely release window for the iPhone SE 4 is March or April 2025. We’ll keep an eye out for more leaks in the coming months.