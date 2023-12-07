The iPhone 16 is exciting to me because it’ll bring us Apple’s first on-device AI to rival ChatGPT. But I’m also keeping an eye out for another exciting iPhone upgrade. That’s the iPhone SE 4, which could easily become one of the best-selling iPhones of the coming years.

We’ve seen a few reports that indicate Apple will use the iPhone 14 design for the next-gen iPhone SE version, and that’s enough for me to be sold on the idea.

As a current iPhone 14 Pro user, I said time and again that I could have easily purchased the base iPhone 14 model and never looked back. When the iPhone SE 4 arrives, I won’t want it for myself. But the new SE version could be a great phone for buyers who don’t need the latest models. Teens and parents immediately come to mind. And especially people buying a phone on a budget who do not care about the latest flagship features.

A new leak further reinforces the idea that the iPhone SE 4 will be a great mid-range device, and it’s in line with previous reports. The iPhone SE 4 will supposedly use the same battery as Apple’s iPhone 14, which is great news.

Apple is already testing iPhone SE 4 prototypes featuring the iPhone 14 battery. That’s according to MacRumors, which has been a steady source of iPhone SE 4 rumors.

Since Apple is going with the iPhone 14 design for the upcoming iPhone SE upgrade, reusing the iPhone 14 battery makes sense. After all, the iPhone 14 is still in production, so recycling existing parts is a cost-saving measure. It’s great news for the iPhone SE 4 price. You’d want Apple to do everything it can to lower the entry price tag for the iPhone SE 4.

The report says the iPhone SE 4 will feature batteries with model number A2863. These are 3,279 mAh batteries, which will deliver a big boost over the iPhone SE 3’s 2,018 mAh batteries.

If you’ve been using the second and third iPhone SE generations, you might have experienced battery issues along the way. Those iPhones look just like the iPhone 8. They’re smaller and thinner than the current handsets, so there’s limited space internally for a larger battery.

The iPhone 14 inherited the iPhone 12 design but with a slightly larger battery than the iPhone 13. As an iPhone 14 Pro user, I’ve experienced great battery life, despite what other Pro users had to deal with this past year. I’m sure the base iPhone 14’s battery would have been good enough.

Fast-forward to the iPhone SE 4, Apple might employ a newer A-series chip, which is customary for iPhone SE upgrades. Paired with the same iPhone 14 battery, this could result in better battery life.

I’m speculating here, of course. But it’s an upgrade that makes sense for the iPhone SE 4. As a reminder, the iPhone SE 3 rocks the same A15 chip that powers the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14/Plus models. An upgrade to at least the A16 chip, if not even better, is certainly warranted.

While the iPhone SE 4 will have the iPhone 14 design, it’ll also get some of the iPhone 15’s signature features. That’s a USB-C port on the bottom and the Action button that’s available on the Pro version.

Give this rumored iPhone SE 4 a starting price of under $500, and the handset will obliterate the competition.

That said, we are looking at rumors. A lot can change until Apple releases the iPhone SE 4. And that might not happen until 2025.