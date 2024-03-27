Another new report says Apple’s iPhone SE 4 won’t launch until 2025

After several rumors about a future iPhone SE 4, it seems this entry-level iPhone will be released in 2025, as Apple just secured its first OLED supplier. According to IT Home, citing information from ZDNet Korea, BOE is the first manufacturer to enter this device’s supply chain.

After the disappointing launch of the iPhone SE 3, which was expected to turn a billion Android users into switchers thanks to 5G capability, at least this new entry-level iPhone will look like an iPhone 14. With a 6.1-inch OLED display, shipments will be up to 15 million units.

According to ZDNet Korea, Samsung was supposed to be the first display supplier of the iPhone SE 4, but Apple and the South Korean company couldn’t agree on the display’s price. Samsung wanted to charge $30, but Apple wanted $25. BOE, on the other hand, seems to have agreed with these terms.

This change in the supply chain is also good for Apple, which wants to rely less on Samsung. Another possible display supplier is Tianma, but the manufacturer hasn’t met Apple’s high-quality display standards.

What we know about the iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4 might inherit the iPhone 14 design. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Previously, it was rumored that Apple would only launch a new iPhone SE 4 if it could develop its own 5G modems. While this project has been pretty much canceled as Apple focuses on its partnership with Qualcomm, Cupertino has decided to launch a new device in 2025.

A sketchy rumor suggested Apple was planning a Dynamic Island design, but Apple usually had an outdated design for its entry-level iPhone. By the time the first iPhone SE was released, Apple had used the iPhone 5 design, even though it had already introduced the iPhone 6s. Then, when the company moved to the iPhone X design, the iPhone SE changed to the iPhone 8 look.

Despite that, this new iPhone may get the A16 Bionic with fewer cores. One primary camera will likely remain, and Apple might improve its 5G capabilities, although, again, we’re not expecting a custom 5G modem.

Finally, early 2025 feels like a great goal to introduce this device, especially because we’ll have the third generation with Dynamic Island, making a more significant distinction between newer and older iPhone designs.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors about this device, and we’ll let you know if we discover anything new.