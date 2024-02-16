iPhone SE 4 reportedly getting OLED display and a 2025 launch

The latest rumor for the iPhone SE 4 seems to contradict the possibility of Apple’s entry iPhone getting Dynamic Island, as the company is now rumored to focus on an early 2025 release with the same panels as the iPhone 14.

According to The Elec, Samsung Display, BOE, and Tianma, they proposed prices to Apple for their OLED panels aimed at the iPhone SE 4. Since Cupertino only used LCD panels for this iPhone, the biggest change will come with a new display technology, in addition to a new form factor.

Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that the unit price of the OLED panels was lower than what Apple pays for the iPhone 15 panels. The reason is that the iPhone SE 4 will use recycled parts and legacy techs.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That said, it’s expected that this iPhone will feature a 6.1-inch display with the same technology used for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models. Without Samsung and other manufacturers having to make additional investments into research and development, prices can be lower, although Apple is still negotiating.

In addition, The Elec says Samsung might use its existing iPhone 14 OLED inventory to respond to demand from iPhone SE 4, as it could give the company an advantage over other manufacturers. The South Korean firm also focuses on the more profitable panels for the iPhone 15 and the upcoming iPhone 16 series later this year.

iPhone 14-like design for iPhone SE 4 makes complete sense

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While a recent report said Apple might add a Dynamic Island to the iPhone SE 4, I think it’s unlikely to happen. First and foremost, it would make this iPhone too similar to the current lineup – and Apple usually uses the previous generation design.

Another thing that intrigues me is the possible processor, as it’s likely that Apple will use the A16 Bionic. However, it might adopt a similar strategy to the current SE with a chip with fewer cores. One primary camera will likely remain, and Apple might improve its 5G capabilities, although we’re not expecting a custom 5G modem.

Finally, early 2025 feels like a great goal to introduce this device, especially because we’ll have the third generation with Dynamic Island, making a more significant distinction between newer and older iPhone designs.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors about this device, and we’ll let you know if we discover anything new.