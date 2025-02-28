iPhone 16e teardown reveals surprisingly big battery and internal tweaks

With the iPhone 16e now available to purchase, we had access to the first teardown of this device. Posted by YouTuber REWA Technology, the video highlights a bigger battery inside this mobile, an easy-to-replace battery, and a harder-to-repair A18 chip.

While Apple only stated that the iPhone 16e had the best battery life on an iPhone with up to 26 hours of video playback, we now know it’s not only the C1 chip that is making this device more power-efficient

The video highlights that the iPhone 16e has a 4.005 mAh battery, a 12% increase over the regular 3,561 mAh battery on the iPhone 16.

The main reasons are the internal redesign (probably compared to an iPhone 14) and the lack of MagSafe support. Interestingly enough, the video reveals the same glue technology used on iPhone 16.

As shown by iFixit in last year’s iPhone 16 teardown, all you need to do to remove the battery from the chassis is apply a low 9V current. The battery will come off like magic. The procedure further improves the repairability of the iPhone 16, and now iPhone 16e, making battery replacements even easier. The process only works in one direction, allowing you to detach the battery from the frame. Each new battery will feature its own glue strip, and no current will be needed during installation.

Besides that, the video shows that removing the A18 chip is harder—or at least it was harder for them to remove. You can also see the new logic board and Apple’s C1 chip in the video.

The iPhone 16e is now available to purchase. It has an iPhone 14-like design, a 6.1-inch OLED display, an Action Button with Visual Intelligence, Apple Intelligence support, and the A18 chip. It is available in Black and White.

BGR will keep reporting on this new iPhone as we learn more about it.