iPhone 16 Pro colors: This might be our first look

As we get closer to the iPhone 16 launch event, we’re bound to see more leaks showing the actual handsets or dummy units. Earlier this week, we saw iPhone 16 dummy units that revealed five of the colors Apple has chosen for this year’s iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

The same source has produced a similar image that shows us three iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max colors. You shouldn’t expect any big surprises this year or any inspiring colors. We’re still looking at color options that will probably have “Titanium” in the name.

Apple did that last September with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Apple introduced White Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Blue Titanium. As seen above, these were not the most exciting color options ever seen on iPhone Pro models.

But Apple made these particular choices because it had just introduced the first iPhone with a titanium frame. It had to find colors that matched the new material.

The iPhone 16 Pros will retain at least three of last year’s colors. That’s if Sonny Dickson’s leak is accurate. He posted the following photo on X that shows the iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max in white, black, and a sort of gray. These will probably be named White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

Rumors earlier this year said that Apple would introduce a Rose Titanium color for the iPhone 16 Pro variants. That version doesn’t appear in the photo above. Maybe Apple has yet to produce rear-facing rose panels. Or perhaps the person who took the picture didn’t have access to a Rose Titanium dummy unit. There’s also the possibility that Apple has changed its mind or the Rose Titanium leaks were inaccurate.

Whatever the case, I do like the black iPhone 16 Pro variant. That’s probably the one I’ll try to get, assuming the Rose Titanium isn’t happening and I buy a Pro this year.

Unlike the iPhone 16 leak from the other day, the photo above doesn’t offer more details about the design of the Pro model.

The handsets will be slightly larger than their predecessors. They’ll feature thinner bezels and a new Capture button. The photo only shows the back of the phone from an angle that makes the Capture button hard to see. As for the size differences, we’d need to see the iPhone 16 Pros next to the iPhone 16 or the iPhone 15 Pro versions.