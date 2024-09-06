iPhone 16 Pro camera leak reveals 9 new features ahead of Apple’s launch event

The iPhone 16 is just around the corner. After a last-minute leak revealed everything Apple is expected to announce at the Monday keynote, 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito reveals the company’s plans for the iPhone 16 Pro camera.

People familiar with the matter told the journalist that several changes are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro camera. Some of them have already been rumored, and others are brand-new information that Apple was likely saving for the keynote.

4K 120 fps recording: According to this iPhone 16 Pro camera leak, the iPhone will be able to shoot 4K at 120 fps. The iPhone 15 Pro can shoot 4K at 60 fps;

Lastly, Espósito discovered that Apple tested 8K recording with the iPhone 16 Pro. However, it’s unclear if Apple will add this feature, as zooming in would drop the quality to 4K. The journalist hints that this function could be saved for next year’s iPhone 17, when all three main cameras will have a 48MP resolution