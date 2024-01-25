Click to Skip Ad
iPhone 15 survives a bizarre bird attack in Apple’s latest ad

Published Jan 25th, 2024 7:38AM EST
iPhone 15 Ceramic Shield drop resistant ad
Image: Apple Inc.

In Apple’s latest ad published on its Australian YouTube channel, the iPhone 15 survives a bizarre bird attack, where a woman cycling through a park loses control of her bike thanks to a bird attacking her. She loses control, and the iPhone 15 falls dramatically, getting hit by mud and gravel. Dangerous.

The woman quickly grabs the phone to see if it’s broken, but, of course, not a single scratch. Then, Apple shows its famous “Relax, it’s iPhone” slogan.

Over the years, we have seen the iPhone suffering from terrible attacks, including lettuce, vegetables, and fruits. In addition, every time Apple promotes its Ceramic Shiel technology, the iPhone always lands on grass or mud but never on hard floors.

The reason is simple: If Apple promotes that an iPhone can get smashed on a hard floor and survive, everyone’s iPhones that don’t survive can accuse the company of misleading marketing.

Apple has been promoting its Ceramic Shield technology for years. And with the iPhone 15, it’s tougher than ever. In my experience, I know it’s easier to scratch the iPhone 15 Pro display than crack it, and Cupertino has done a great job with this nanocrystal technology.

Although you should always be careful with your iPhone, after all, it’s made of glass (and glass always breaks), users can rest assured that their devices can survive most accidental falls.

Interestingly, over the past few months, Apple has been promoting the regular iPhone 15 models a lot. The company is always praising its incredible battery life, and it’s now focusing on the Ceramic Shield. For the Pro models, Cupertino focuses on professional capabilities, such as new recording options and improved cameras.

With the iPhone 16 expected to be announced eight months from now, the iPhone 15 lineup follows as the best investment on a smartphone you can make right now. Below, you can watch Apple’s latest ad:
