Apple promotes iPhone 15 Pro’s cinematic capabilities in latest ad

Apple is now pushing the iPhone 15 Pro as a complete camera replacement for video makers and even Hollywood studios. After promoting the smartphone with an Olivia Rodrigo video and then shooting an entire keynote with the latest iPhone, the company is now showing how movie makers could use the iPhone 15 Pro in their workflow.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In the 68-second-long ad, you see several people from the film industry, from camera operators to actors, makeup artists, and more. They’re singing “There’s No Business Like Show Business” by Irving Berlin while Apple highlights the iPhone 15 Pro’s capabilities.

One of the main features of the new phones is the ability to capture in Log, which makes post-production easier, so editors can get the best visuals and lighting. In addition, with a USB-C port, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max support recording ProRes video directly to an external storage drive, so users don’t have to worry about running out of storage.

Lastly, the 15 Pro Max offers up to 5x optical zoom, which is also highlighted in the ad. Here’s how Apple describes this latest campaign on its YouTube channel:

“iPhone 15 Pro is built for show business. Whether shooting cinematic stunts in ProRes 4K at 60 fps directly to an external drive or capturing a dramatic 5x optical zoom on Pro Max. New Log encoding makes ProRes even more powerful, enabling more range and flexibility for visual effects and color grading in post-production. iPhone 15 Pro is fully equipped to shoot your next post-apocalyptic alien car chase action-adventure blockbuster.”

With the latest iOS 17.2 beta, Apple is now testing an upcoming exclusive feature for these iPhones: the ability to shoot spatial videos. These videos will later be playable on the Apple Vision Pro, which is expected to be released in early 2024.

Below, you can check Apple’s “On with the Show” ad highlighting the new iPhones: