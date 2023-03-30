iPhone 15 Pro Max’s exclusive periscope lens detailed in new report

The long-awaited periscope lens will finally make its way to the iPhone with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In the latest report by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he says Largan will be the sole lens supplier for the periscope camera on Apple’s largest and most flagship phone.

In addition, the analyst says Apple got a better deal than expected. The periscope camera lenses will cost the Cupertino firm $4, including the prisms, which is lower than the market consensus of $4.5-$5 or higher. “The market may have overestimated the contribution of the periscope lens to Genius’ revenue and profit for 2H23-1H24.” In addition, Kuo believes that Largan cannot profit from the periscope camera lens at this price.

The analyst even says that for the iPhone 16, it’s Genius that will supply periscope lenses, but, at this point, the component’s price will be even lower, negatively impacting the lens supplier.

iPhone 15 looks like a big upgrade to all users from regular to Pro Max

While the final picture of this upcoming series becomes clearer, it’s interesting that Apple will bring camera upgrades to all models. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the new periscope lens, the regular models are rumored to get a main 48MP camera. With that, shots in 12MP will look crispier and clearer.

In addition, the iPhone 15 series is expected to come in the same sizes as the previous generation, although all models will now feature the Dynamic Island cutout. The Pro versions will have the latest A17 Bionic, while the regular models will stick with the iPhone 14 Pro A16 Bionic chip.

The new processor will also be responsible for improving battery thanks to its better power efficiency. Apple is also said to be upgrading the LiDAR scanner, although it’s unclear if it’s going to make it better or more power efficient.

You can find everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 series below.