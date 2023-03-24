iPhone 15’s Dynamic Island may integrate a new proximity sensor

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has offered new insight into the iPhone 15 series. According to him, Dynamic Island will house a new proximity sensor, which is currently under the iPhone 14 Pro display. This sensor is important because it identifies if the user is holding the iPhone in their ear to shut off the screen.

Kuo says IQE will replace Landmark as the exclusive supplier of this sensor for the iPhone 15 series. “While all iPhone 15 models adopt a similar Dynamic Island design as the iPhone 14 Pro, the difference lies in the placement of the proximity sensor,” the analyst wrote. “In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the Dynamic Island). Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the Dynamic Island, with almost no change to the Dynamic Island area.”

Due to this change on the iPhone 15 series, Kuo says Finisar will shit to offering 940 nm wavelength proximity sensors, compared to 1,380nm for the iPhone 14 Pro. With that, the next iPhone could be more precise in identifying when you’re on a phone call or listening to an audio message with your iPhone in your ear.

What to expect from the iPhone 15 series: Dynamic Island, A17 Bionic chip, more

The iPhone 15 series is expected to come in the same sizes as the previous generation, although all models will now feature the Dynamic Island cutout. The Pro versions will have the latest 17 Bionic, while the regular models will stick with the iPhone 14 Pro A16 Bionic chip.

Rumors say the regular iPhone 15 will get a 48MP main lens upgrade, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a new periscope lens for better photos using zoom. More RAM, battery, and a price increase are expected for this generation.