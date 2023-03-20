iPhone 15 Pro leak shows unified mute and volume buttons won’t come to base models

Unseen iPhone 15 Pro CAD drawing shows unified mute and volume buttons for Apple’s upcoming release. As shared by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, the Cupertino firm could adopt a similar approach it had with the iPhone 7’s Home Button by adding a new “pressing type” mute button instead of a clicky option.

BGR has already heard from its sources that the volume button on the iPhone 15 Pro won’t be separated but a unibody solution. With that, Apple would prevent these buttons from breaking by usage, as they won’t be actually buttons.

Previous reports on iPhone CAD files also suggested this change. What’s interesting about today’s leak is that the regular iPhone 15 models will likely maintain the current structure with separated volume and mute buttons.

Here’s what else rumors say about the iPhone 15

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will bring the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models. That said, it doesn’t mean all versions will have the Always-On display technology or ProMotion. Young believes these two features will keep exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

According to analysts, adding Dynamic Island to the regular models will help Apple boost sales, as the standard iPhone 14 versions are selling worse than their predecessors. About its finish, a rumor says the regular iPhone 15 models will feature a glass and aluminum finish, the Pro version glass and stainless steel, and the Pro Max – or Ultra – model will get a glass and titanium variant.

TrendForce says the Pro Max/Ultra version will finally get the long-rumored periscope lens. On the other hand, Kuo believes a significant camera upgrade that was first expected will not be available with the Pro versions. This iPhone was expected to get an 8P lens, but it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. These plastic elements help the camera improve picture quality and reduce distortion.