iPhone 15 Plus renders reveal why this could be the perfect iPhone for most users

Last week, 9to5Mac gave us a first look at the iPhone 15 Plus renders. Made by designer Ian Zelbo, these renders correspond to the rumors we have already heard. For example, display analyst Ross Young previously reported that the regular iPhone 15 models would feature a Dynamic Island cutout. In addition, the latest rumors said Apple was planning an iPhone with thinner bezels and a USB-C port.

All of these features are in Zelbo’s renders. The publication explains that these 3D images are based on CAD files, which is the information Apple gives its partners in the supply chain to prepare for a new iPhone launch. That said, it’s very likely that what 9to5Mac is showing us will probably be very similar to the final product.

These documents show, for example, the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15 Plus. Here they are compared to the iPhone 14 Plus:

iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 15 Plus Image source: 9to5Mac

160.87 mm tall vs. 160.84 mm from the iPhone 14 Plus;

77.76 mm wide vs. 78.07 mm from the 14 Plus;

7.81 mm thick vs. 7.79 mm from the 14 Plus.

With that, the iPhone 15 Plus is slightly taller, narrower, and thicker than its predecessor, while the camera bump on the back is said to be thicker.

Here’s why people will love the iPhone 15 Plus

With these renders plus the latest rumors, it’s easy to understand why the iPhone 15 Plus could succeed in sales. While the iPhone 14 Pro brought a redesign, a new processor, and more camera capabilities, the iPhone 14 Plus – besides its bigger size – resembles a lot the regular iPhone 13 model due to its processor, cameras, and overall design.

In addition, another issue with the iPhone 14 Plus was the fact that Apple took longer to launch it, so users bought the regular iPhone 14 or the Pro models when they came out. Expecting that the company will launch all iPhone 15 models at the same time, here’s why I think people will love this new phone.

First of all, it will look like an iPhone 15 Pro Max but without the premium cost. All Dynamic Island functions will be there. Thinner bezels mean it’s going to offer a more immersive experience when typing, watching a video, or FaceTiming someone.

With a more efficient chip, the A16 Bionic, the iPhone 15 Plus will also offer the best battery in an iPhone once again. In addition, with rumors saying Apple will add a 48MP sensor to the main camera, low-light photos will look prettier with more details – and even casual photographers will be able to enjoy their photos with a higher resolution.

Last but not least, if Apple opts for a price decrease, which is also rumored, this iPhone will look more enticing for customers overall.