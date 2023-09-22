iPhone 15 now available to purchase – how to make the most of Apple’s new phones

The wait is finally over, and the iPhone 15 series is finally available to purchase. While a lot of people receive their phones at home, some will be attending their local Apple Store to pick up their new iPhones.

In addition, those who missed pre-orders have a new chance to try to get their hands on an iPhone 15 Pro Max on day one, as orders for this product have slipped to November. Luckily, if you are trying to get an iPhone 15 Pro or one of the regular models, you shouldn’t have to worry about not finding them at an Apple Store.

Whether you’re buying the regular iPhone 15 or the Pro Max version with 1TB of storage, there’s a lot to be excited about these phones.

iPhone 15 is available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, with up to 2,000 nits of brightness. The device features the A16 Bionic chip. Apple continues to offer these phones in aluminum and glass but now in five different colors.

Blue

Pink

Green

Yellow

Black

It has a new camera system with a 48MP lens, which helps the device absorb more light in photos. With the quad-pixel tech, the image output will still be 12 Megapixels, but they’ll be clearer and crispier. Apple uses Photonic Engine to deliver richer details.

The company’s flagship phones, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, come in a brand-new titanium design with Grade-5 titanium and brush texture. Both phones have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays with Dynamic Island cutout, ProMotion, and Always-On display technology. Apple says it has made ultra-thin borders.

After a year of rumors, Cupertino is adding the new A17 Pro chip to this device. With a 3nm manufacturing process, it has 19 billion transistors. It has a 6-core CPU, 2 high-end performance cores, up to 10% faster, and 4-performance-core CPUs. Thanks to the new Neural Engine, it can perform 35 trillion operations per second. Its new 6-core GPU makes it 20% faster than the previous generation while also improving efficiency. It has hardware-accelerate ray tracing, 4x better than software ray tracing.

