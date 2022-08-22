iPhone 14’s September 7 launch event seems certain

A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said a few days ago that the iPhone 14 launch event would happen on September 7th. The story followed a similar claim from a different leaker, who provided a September 6th estimate for Apple’s iPhone event this year.

Gurman is back with additional details about Apple’s launch plans for September and October. And the September 7th event date seems set in stone. Apple, however, hasn’t announced the iPhone 14 press conference yet.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is preparing for an earlier iPhone 14 launch than expected. He mentioned the same September 7th event date, which would make it the earliest iPhone launch since 2016.

As we already explained, a September 7th event date translates to a September 14th release date for the iPhone 14. The reporter also mentions the date.

Gurman further says that Apple will hold the iPhone 14 launch event on a Wednesday this year for two reasons. First of all, there’s the longer Labor Day weekend. Secondly, Apple might want to leave Tuesday free for potential travel. Apple might want to invite media members and other guests to a mixed launch event.

Apple will still deliver a prerecorded keynote, but it might host an audience at its Cupertino headquarters. The iPhone maker did the same thing in June with the WWDC 2022 presentation.

We speculated recently that Apple wants to have the iPhone 14 in stores earlier than usual to benefit from an extra week of sales during the September quarter. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is looking to mitigate recession risk worries by starting sales earlier than usual.

Gurman also notes that Apple’s early iPhone 14 launch might have to do with the September quarter earnings. Sales rose 29% in the September 2021 quarter, so Apple might have a harder time matching that growth this year. An extra week of iPhone 14 should help beat last year’s billion figure for the period. Current revenue projections already have Apple at $89 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

That said, Apple should announce the iPhone 14 launch event on August 31st, if the September 7th date is accurate.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.