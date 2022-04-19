iPhone 14’s big selfie and FaceTime camera upgrades leaked

Every new iPhone generation brings at least two significant upgrades over last year’s models: A faster processor and a better overall camera experience. The iPhone 14 should be similar, and we’ve already seen a few processor and camera rumors for the 2022 models. The newest iPhone 14 leak concerns the selfie camera upgrades and comes from a trusted insider whose scoops often turn out to be accurate.

Which iPhone has the best selfie camera performance?

If you were wondering which iPhone is best for selfie camera performance, the answer should be obvious. That’s because the latest iPhone will always deliver the best camera experience. Right now, any iPhone 13 model will take better selfies than older models. Come September, the iPhone 14 will be the best iPhone for selfie cameras.

It’s not just the hardware that you have to factor in. Apple hasn’t upgraded the selfie camera specs since the 2019 iPhone 11. The iPhone 13 still rocks the same 12-megapixel selfie camera, complete with an f/2.2 aperture. Bu the iPhone 13 comes with newer software features for selfie photos and videos.

The iPhone 13 features Night Mode and Deep Fusion support, just like the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 models also support Smart HDR 4 for photos and Photography Styles. For video, they offer Cinematic mode support and ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30fps.

With that in mind, we would expect selfie camera upgrades for the iPhone 14 even if the specs stay the same once again.

iPhone 14 upgrade rumors

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will deliver a significant camera upgrade to all four iPhone 14 models. Apple is reportedly moving from fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture on the iPhone 13 to autofocus and f/1.9 aperture for the selfie cameras of all four iPhone 14 models.

As a result, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will deliver a better overall camera experience than the iPhone 13 models.

(2/2)

AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 19, 2022

Autofocus and a lower aperture value mean better depth-of-field effects for Portrait mode. The iPhone 14’s autofocus should also improve focus during FaceTime and other video calls, the analyst notes. The lower aperture will let the iPhone selfie lens capture more light, which translates to better night mode photos.

Kuo’s tweets imply that the front-facing iPhone 14 camera will stick with a 12-megapixel sensor. History has shown that Apple won’t increase the megapixel count on its iPhone just for the sake of marketing a higher number.

Selfie camera upgrades aside, the iPhone 14 Pro’s primary camera system might get a 48-megapixel wide lens. The same Kuo explained a few weeks ago that the 48-megapixel camera will directly impact the iPhone 14 design. The Pro and Pro Max models will have thicker, larger camera modules on the back to make room for the new 48-megapixel sensor.

