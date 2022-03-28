iPhone 14 Pro camera upgrade detailed in new leak

The iPhone 14 series will bring over two different designs this year. That’s what all rumors say, pointing to a massive notch redesign for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Similarly, recently leaked schematics have supported claims that the more expensive handsets will have a new pill-and-hole display design. Moreover, the renders also listed the phones’ dimensions. If the information is accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro camera bump might be larger than expected.

A leaker who is often familiar with Apple’s plans reacted to the images. He claims that the rear camera bump will indeed be slightly bigger, explaining that a 48-megapixel sensor upgrade is responsible for the change.

The iPhone 14 will have a better camera

Apple has upgraded the iPhone camera every year, delivering various new hardware and software features along the way. We expect the same thing to happen with the iPhone 14 cameras. But the Pro models are in for a distinct camera hardware upgrade.

Several rumors in the past few months claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro models will receive a significant sensor upgrade. Apple will reportedly replace the 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a 48-megapixel camera, marking a rare increase in megapixel count. Apple rarely increases the number of pixels, a practice that Android vendors rely on heavily.

Competing against the iPhone camera meant increasing the number of megapixels. That was a marketing stunt that allowed smartphone vendors to suggest their cameras take better photos than Apple’s iPhone models. But as years passed, more vendors adopted Apple’s strategy. Not every new flagship generation had to deliver more megapixels.

Android vendors started using more cameras on their handsets, just like Apple. And we’ve witnessed the emergence of better sensors in the past few years. Then, megapixel counts went up again. Now, Apple will also swap the 12-megapixel primary camera for a 48-megapixel sensor, if these reports are accurate.

iPhone 14 Pro camera bump brings a 48-megapixel upgrade

The recent round of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics leaks dispelled rumors claiming the camera bump will disappear. They suggested the opposite will in fact be true. The iPhone 14 camera bump will be bigger than ever.

Reacting to the schematics leaks, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter that the 48-megapixel sensor upgrade is the main reason for the larger camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The diagonal length of the 48-megapixel contact image sensor will apparently increase by 25-35%. As a result, the camera will be taller and wider than before. The height of the camera’s 7P lens will supposedly also increase by 5-10%.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022

Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics said the camera bump height and width will increase to 38.21 mm and 36.73 mm from 36.24 mm and 35.01 mm, respectively. The camera width will increase from 3.60 mm on the iPhone 13 Pro to 4.17 mm on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Kuo’s new remarks on Twitter are in line with his previous predictions. The analyst had already said that the iPhone 14 Pro cameras will be upgraded to 48-megapixel wide sensors.

Separately, we’ll remind you that last year’s iPhones also feature larger camera bumps than the iPhone 12 series. Apple upgraded the wide-angle camera on all iPhone 13 models, giving it sensor-shift stabilization. As a result, the rear camera module increased in size on all four phones.

