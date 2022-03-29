iPhone 14 Pro 3D renders highlight Apple’s gorgeous new design

The iPhone 14 will be the first iPhone series to offer customers two distinct designs if rumors are accurate. The iPhone 14 Pro models will deliver the pill-and-hole evolution of the notch, whereas the more affordable iPhone 14 versions will keep using the current iPhone 13 design. A designer created 3D renders of the iPhone 14 Pro to highlight Apple’s new design changes (above and below). The renders are based on a series of recent CAD schematics that leaked for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

What iPhone 14 will look like?

Before we look at the iPhone 14 3D renders that Technizo Concept and LetsGoDigital put together, let’s remember Apple’s iPhone design history since the iPhone X.

Apple has delivered a unified iPhone design in recent years. All same-year handsets featured the same all-screen display with an identical notch on the top. They had uniform bezels around the screen and metal frames with curved or flat edges. The rear glass panel looked similar for all phones, whether Apple released three or four models in a year.

The only thing that differed was the camera design. The cheaper iPhones have two cameras on the back, compared to three lenses for the Pro phones.

Fast-forward to 2022, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will look different than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You might think that’s a surprising decision, but Apple has done this before.

Back in 2017, Apple released two distinct iPhone designs. It kept the iPhone 6 design for the cheaper models, although the iPhone 8 models came with a rear glass panel instead of aluminum. The iPhone X introduced the brand new all-screen design, complete with the infamous notch.

With that in mind, the iPhone 14 design leaks make sense. Apple will rinse and repeat. The iPhone 14 models will keep in place the old design, while the iPhone 14 Pro versions will debut the pill-and-hole notch replacement.

iPhone 14 Pro 3D renders show the Pro’s new notch

Apple did offer a significant design makeover in 2020 when the iPhone 12 series brought back the iPhone 4 design. Flat edges replaced the curved ones, and the change is definitely for the better. Then the iPhone 13 series brought a narrower notch that’s also slightly taller.

The iPhone 14 will evolve that design further. The cheaper models will look just like last year’s design. The more expensive ones will offer a new take at the all-screen design. As seen in these 3D renders, Apple will replace the notch with two cutouts at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.

The holes aren’t symmetrical, as one has a pill shape, and the other is circular. Apple could have gone for a larger pill cutout to house the Face ID components and the FaceTime camera inside the same cutout but opted for this unique pattern.

We have seen phones will larger pill-shaped hole-punch displays before. But the iPhone 14 Pro’s pill-and-shape openings will be unique to Apple. And therefore, they’ll give the iPhone a new identity. The iPhone X notch that Apple kept in place for five years achieved the same goal, in addition to making Face ID possible on an all-screen phone.

The camera bump is getting bigger

The 3D renders that Technizo Concept conceived for LetsGoDigital showcase that notch replacement. They also reveal the iPhone 14 Pro will look a lot like its predecessor. As a result, it’ll also look a lot like the iPhone 14. Again, we have the same flat sides and the same button and antenna placements.

What will differ is the camera bump on the back. The iPhone 14 Pro camera system will feature a 48-megapixel primary lens, reports say. That camera will occupy more space, so the entire bump will be larger. That might not be entirely clear from the 3D renders, but the iPhone 14 Pro will have a bigger bump than the iPhone 13 Pro.

You can check out more iPhone 14 3D renders in the video below. But remember that they’re not official renders. They’re meant to illustrate the recent iPhone 14 rumors.

