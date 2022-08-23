iPhone 14 preorders start September 9 – here’s what we know

The iPhone 14 is coming in September, despite the various lockdowns, manufacturing issues, and geopolitical tensions that might have impacted the release this year. Recent leaks from trusted insiders say the iPhone 14 launch event will happen on September 7th. That means iPhone 14 preorders will start on September 9th.

Apple hasn’t confirmed these dates, but if recent reports pan out, there’s no reason to doubt them.

When will iPhone 14 preorders start?

Any iPhone user who has purchased at least one iPhone model on the first day of preorders probably knows how the whole thing works. Apple unveils new iPhone models on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. Then preorders go live the following Friday. The handsets are available in stores on Friday one week later and preorders ship on the same date.

According to a few sources, the iPhone 14 launch event will take place on September 7th this year. That’s a Wednesday. September 9th is the first Friday after the press conference, so that’s when iPhone 14 preorders start. The iPhone 14 release date will then be September 16th.

iPhone fans who order new handsets as soon as they become available must know that preorders start at 5:00 AM PST (8:00 AM EST) on Apple’s website. That’s also when Apple’s carrier and retail partners will begin taking online orders.

Reports say Apple will manufacture between 90 million and 95 million iPhone 14 units this year. That’s up to 5 million more than the initial iPhone 13 sales estimate.

But that’s not a guarantee you’ll find the iPhone 14 model of your choice in stores once sales start. Some iPhone 14 models will sell out soon after preorders start. It happens every year.

That’s why it’s essential to be prepared for Friday preorders. In what follows, we’ll tell you what to expect from the new iPhone 14 generation. That way, you can start deciding which device to purchase.

iPhone 14 prices

Price is one of the most important details for iPhone 14 preorders. There’s good and bad news, according to reports. The cheapest iPhone 14 model will start at $799 this year. But the iPhone 14 Po models will be $100 more expensive than their predecessors:

6.1-inch iPhone 14: $799

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus/Max: $899

6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199

The iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the new pill-and-hole design and the best possible specs. That’s the A16 Bionic chip paired with faster LPDDR5 RAM. The Pro models also feature 120Hz OLED panels and should support always-on display functionality. Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 48-megapixel wide cameras.

The regular iPhone 14 models will be refreshed versions of the iPhone 13 Pro models. That’s the best way to think about them. They won’t have 120Hz screens or triple-lens cameras, however. But they will have much better prices, which makes the iPhone 14 preorder a no-brainer for some consumers.

Storage and colors

Buyers looking to preorder the iPhone 14 models as soon as possible will need two additional key details. They’ll want to know the storage and color options for each version.

When it comes to built-in flash memory, you can expect all iPhone 14 models to feature at least 128GB of storage. Some exciting rumors say the iPhone 14 Pro models might start at 256GB, a storage tier that might justify the $100 price bump better than other specs. But the 128GB tier still seems more likely.

Regardless of the base storage, the non-Pro iPhone 14 models should feature up to 512GB of flash memory. The iPhone 14 Pro variants will have an additional tier: 1TB.

As for iPhone 14 colors, the most recent leak gives us the following options:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite

That’s all you need to know to prepare for the first day of iPhone 14 preorders. We will note that none of this information is confirmed at this time. It’s coming from all sorts of leakers.

Apple should announce the iPhone 14 event next week, probably on August 31st.

