Kuo says iPhone 14 Pro price will be more expensive

We’re about a month away from the iPhone 14 launch event, with preorders to follow on the Friday after the press conference. If you’re already thinking about scoring one of the Pro or non-Pro versions of the iPhone 14, you should expect price increases. We’ve already seen a few reports about the imminent price hike for the iPhone 14 series. Now, top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in.

The respected insider offers plenty of accurate information about unreleased Apple devices. Kuo now claims that the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone 14 series will go up by about 15%. That doesn’t mean each iPhone 14 model will be more expensive than its predecessor in the iPhone 13 series, however.

iPhone 14 price will still be $799

Most iPhone 14 price rumors that we saw so far this year said that the iPhone 14 price will go up. But they also said the price will start at $799 for the basic 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model.

Both of these things can be true, and we’ve already explained why the $799 iPhone 14 will be an incredible offer. It’ll be a much better bargain than you could get in recent years.

What’s important to remember is that rumors say that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $100 more than their predecessors. That means we’d be looking at $1,099 and $1,199 starting prices for the Pro variants.

Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus/Max should cost $899, or $100 more than the iPhone 14. But that’s still $200 more than the $699 iPhone 13 mini it replaces.

Put differently, the iPhone 14 series might start at $799 instead of $699 because there won’t be an iPhone 14 mini. But the main iPhone 14 will still cost $799, just like the iPhone 13.

With all that in mind, Apple can have its cake and eat it too. It can say it’s keeping the price of the iPhone 14 at $799. But it’s also raising the ASP for the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14 Pro price vs. iPhone 13 Pro price

The iPhone 14, starting at $799, would still be a significant feat for Apple in this economy. High inflation drove up prices across the board in the past few years, yet Apple kept the iPhone 12 prices in place for the iPhone 13. The same thing can’t happen for another year.

Apple still wants to maintain its profit margin while selling hundreds of millions of iPhone 14 units that cost more to make and ship. Some of those costs will be passed on to consumers. However, if these reports are accurate, Apple will only charge more for the iPhone 14 Pro units. And Apple will offer Pro buyers various features that are unavailable in the cheaper models.

Ming-Chi Kuo did not provide actual price points for the four iPhone 14 models. He only referred to the iPhone 14 ASP in connection to Foxconn’s recent earnings report.

He said that Foxconn is one of the primary beneficiaries of the increased iPhone 14 average selling price. The company is set to assemble 60-70% of all iPhone 14 orders.

(2/2)

Hon Hai is the major EMS for iPhone 14 series (with a 60-70% order proportion), so its revenue will markedly benefit from an increased iPhone 14 series ASP. No wonder Hon Hai raises full-year performance to “growing” from “roughly flat.” — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

Kuo said that the ASP of the iPhone 13 is $1,000 to $1,050. And he expects the ASP of the iPhone 14 to grow by about 15%. That would mean the new iPhone’s average selling price would fall between $1,150 and $1,210. The price hikes coming to iPhone 14 Pro models and the higher shipment proportions will fuel this ASP climb. So will the new iPhone 14 Max that replaces the iPhone 13 mini.

These are just estimates, however. Kuo might be correct most of the time, but we still have to wait for Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event to find out the official pricing structure.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.