iPhone 14 parts leak shows Apple’s new notchless screen design

Ever since Apple introduced the notch with the iPhone X in 2017, we’ve been waiting for the next redesign. The notch obviously serves a purpose, but it’d always felt like a stopgap until Apple could build a full-screen phone. We’re still a few years out from that reality, but in the meantime, leaks say that Apple will replace the notch in 2022. The latest evidence comes in the form of leaked iPhone 14 display panels with the pill-and-hole design.

iPhone 14 display panels corroborate leaks

On Thursday, YouTuber SaranByte tweeted out a photo that has been making the rounds on the Chinese social media site Weibo. The picture appears to show the four display panels for the iPhone 14 lineup.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all represented. And the notch is missing on the Pro models.

iPhone 14 front panels have leaked on Weibo – here are the changes to note:

1) thinner bezels on the Pro models, as reported by other sources

2) aspect ratio is also slightly different on the Pros (19.5:9 to 20:9); this corroborates with 9to5Mac’s report regarding taller displays pic.twitter.com/UtqNcBB9aP — Saran (@SaranByte) April 28, 2022

If you’ve been keeping up with iPhone 14 leaks, you probably know about the “hole-punch + pill” design. Rather than carve out an entire section of the display, Apple reportedly plans to cut out two holes for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors.

As you can see, the notches on the standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) mirror those of the iPhone 13 series. If you want the new design, you’re going to have to shell out at least $1000 (providing the prices stay the same this generation).

More design details seemingly confirmed

That’s not all that the photo reveals, though. Saran notes that the Pro models also have thinner bezels, as previous reports suggested. Furthermore, the aspect ratios will be slightly different on the Pro models — 19.5:9 to 20:9. 9to5Mac had previously reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models would have slightly taller displays. Here’s what they said at the time:

According to our sources, the new iPhone 14 (codenamed D27 and D28) will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, and the current 5.4-inch iPhone mini form-factor will be discontinued. These mid-range phones will have the same display resolution as the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, the display on the flagships iPhones 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (codenamed D73 and D74) may be slightly taller to accommodate the new “notch + pill” design that will replace the notch.

In that same report, 9to5Mac also claimed that two of the iPhone 14 models will feature the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13. The other two models will use a new chip (presumably the A16 Bionic). Also, every iPhone 14 model is expected to have 6GB of RAM.

