iPhone 14 mini pops up in extremely sketchy Apple rumor

The iPhone 14 launch event is imminent, with reports saying that Apple will reveal its new phone earlier than usual on September 7. That’s just one of the particularities of this year’s launch. Apple will also mix up the iPhone lineup this year, with most reports claiming there will not be an iPhone 14 mini model. Instead, Apple will offer buyers a more affordable variant of the 6.7-inch Pro Max model.

However, a source with a documented track record mentioned the iPhone 14 mini model in a report detailing launch event plans for a “top-tier” retailer in Asia-Pacific. The next-gen iPads also appeared in the same report.

Evan Blass is the well-known leaker who penned a report for 91mobiles where he mentioned the iPhone 14 mini in a list of products the unnamed retailer would launch soon.

The list had the following unreleased Apple devices in it:

iPhones:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 mini

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPads:

iPad 10.2 (10th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 (6th generation)

iPad Pro 11 (4th generation)

Blass updated the post to note that at least one device in the list is “off-base.” That’s the 5.4-inch iPhone 14 mini, a size that Apple abandoned after the iPhone 13 mini. Every other iPhone 14 rumor this year claimed that the mini would disappear from Apple’s 2022 lineup. Replacing it is a 6.7-inch variant of the Pro Max model. Put differently the iPhone 14 Plus is a 6.7-inch version of the 6.1-inch base iPhone 14 model.

We referred to that iPhone 14 mini replacement as the iPhone 14 Max initially. More recently, reports claimed Apple would use the iPhone 14 Plus moniker for the new handset.

We’ll also note that the iPads in the list above are unreleased devices. Rumors say Apple will unveil the new iPads in October during an iPad and Mac press event.

Product names aside, the report said that Apple’s top-tier channel partner in Asia-Pacific is already preparing for the upcoming iPhone 14 launch. This detail seems to corroborate reports that the iPhone 14 launch event will take place on September 7th this year. The iPhone 14 release date should be September 16th in this case.

Blass says that Apple’s partner in the Asia-Pacific region is one of Apple’s largest distributors in the market it serves. Therefore, we can be “fairly confident” in the accuracy of its information. Save for the iPhone 14 mini mistake, which could be just a placeholder name the mysterious retailer might be using in its marketing materials, pending Apple’s keynote.

