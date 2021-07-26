iPhone 14 leak points to titanium body for Apple’s 2022 iPhone

We are less than two months away from the reveal of the iPhone 13. All signs point to the iPhone 13 launching on time after the pandemic forced Apple to delay the iPhone 12. One thing that the pandemic was not able to stop was the rumor mill. There isn’t much that we do not know about the iPhone 13 series at this point. Based on the many leaks, we know the notches will be smaller, the batteries will be bigger, and the camera bumps will be wider. In fact, with so few iPhone 13 secrets left to spoil, sources have begun to leak iPhone 14 details.

In a recent note (hat tip IT Home), JPMorgan Chase analysts claimed that Apple will release the iPhone 14 in the second half of 2022. Every flagship iPhone has launched in the second half of the year for the last decade, so this wouldn’t be much of a surprise. What is surprising is that the report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be the first to feature titanium bodies.

While the cheaper iPhone 14 models will continue to use aluminum alloys and stainless steel frames, at least one iPhone 14 Pro model might feature a titanium alloy which will be supplied by Foxconn. As 9to5Mac explains, titanium alloys are stronger than stainless steel, which allows manufacturers to use less metal. This could make the iPhone 14 Pro lighter than previous models.

iPhone 14 leak points to titanium smartphones

This isn’t the first time leaks have pointed to a titanium iPhone. Back in January, the USPTO granted Apple a patent that involved giving a semi-gloss finish to a titanium surface. Titanium normally has a matte finish, so Apple would need to find a way to make it more aesthetically pleasing. Apple will use “a combination of an etching and blasting process while anodizing the titanium part.”

We’re far enough out from the launch of the iPhone 14 that the company’s plans could change. That said, Apple already makes Apple Watch models with titanium cases. We’ll have to wait and see.

