iPhone 13 Pro is so good, it has a famous Galaxy fan roasting Samsung

Apple started selling the iPhone 13 series in stores late last week, and that’s currently your best bet of obtaining the model you want. Most of the iPhone 13 versions are sold out online. Apple now offers late October shipping estimates for some of them, as many people bought an iPhone 13 model on the first preorder day. Now that the phones are out in the wild, real-life iPhone 13 usage brought us plenty of additional details about them. We saw plenty of drop tests, battery life comparisons, and a couple of teardowns already. But it’s not just Apple enthusiasts that are dying to try out the new handsets. A Samsung insider well known for his accurate leaks over the years has blasted the company he favors after trying out the iPhone 13 Pro Max 120Hz ProMotion display.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max are Apple’s first iPhones to support 120Hz refresh rates. Like Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy flagships with 120Hz screens, the new iPhones support dynamic refresh rates. The refresh rate adjusts automatically depending on what’s displayed on the screen. The ProMotion screens support refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz. As a result, the iPhone 13 Pros deliver excellent battery life.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz display

The leaker in question goes by the name of Ice Universe on Twitter and Weibo. It’s a person from China who has provided extensive information about unreleased mobile devices over the years. And he focuses on Samsung Galaxy handsets, which he prefers over alternatives.

Ice has often criticized Samsung for the company’s various decisions along the way. He called out the Korean giant for its decision to cancel the Galaxy Note 21 this year. Also, he has often pressed Samsung about improving its Galaxy phones software.

The leaker said Samsung has just released One UI 4 Beta 9 internally, which brings over additional bugs.

Samsung’s internal One UI 4 has reached the Beta9 version, and many bugs have been added — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 29, 2021

He proceeded to roast Samsung’s software on displays with dynamic 120Hz refresh rates. The insider posted the comments only after experiencing the iPhone 13 Pro Max 120Hz display.

After experiencing the iPhone 13 Pro Max 120Hz for a few days, my feeling is that Samsung is shit in terms of smooth animation and exquisite design, and iPhone is shit in terms of operation convenience and functions. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 29, 2021

He said that “Samsung is s*** in terms of smooth animation end exquisite design.” The iPhone is “s*** in terms of operation convenience and functions,” he added.

While he also took hits at Apple, Ice continued his tirade against Samsung. He criticized the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s animation compared to the new Galaxy Fold 3. And called out Samsung for the lack of recent software updates.

Because S21 Ultra has not been updated for a long time, I have been using Fold3 these few days. I found that there is often an unsmooth pause in the app return animation. I can't predict when it will appear. I believe you have experienced it. Samsung Animation is really shit. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 29, 2021

The ProMotion display also needs a fix

The iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz display isn’t perfect. Some users have discovered that third-party apps need to opt-in to take advantage of the higher refresh rates for in-app content. But many reviewers praised the iPhone 13 Pro’s display tech. iPhone fans have been dying to see ProMotion on the iPhone. iPad Pros got 120Hz displays years ago.

Ice’s criticism of Samsung in light of the iPhone 13 release is all the more important, considering his extensive experience with Samsung flagships. The leaker also has ample access to other high-end Android smartphones from China. He often offers similar insights about other mobile devices on Twitter, where more than 300,000 people follow his remarks.