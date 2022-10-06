Accessory makers tease new iPad 10 and iPad Pro models coming soon

New iPads are just around the corner. At least two popular accessory manufacturers have teased over these past few days that a 10th-generation iPad and new iPad Pro models could be released very soon as they show their accessories as compatible with these new versions.

Japanese publication MacOtakara reported that accessory maker ESR added new cases for the 10th-gen iPad. According to the publication, this case hints at a redesigned iPad with a similar look to the new Air and mini models, with Touch ID on the side button and a display with fewer bezels.

These cases are said to attach magnetically to the back of this unreleased iPad. Early this year, 9to5Mac reported that this future iPad 10 (codenamed J272) will feature the A14 Bionic, 30% faster than the previous gen. In addition, the publication believes this tablet will feature 5G capabilities, a USB-C port instead of Lightning, a better camera, and a slightly larger display.

ESR is also selling cases for unreleased iPad Pro models, but it doesn’t seem they are much different from the current generation. Last month, Logitech’s website referenced unreleased iPad Pro models when announcing its Crayon style.

The Crayon Digital Pencil includes a list of all iPad models with which the accessory works, including two new models, according to the website:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) Model: Coming soon

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen) Model: Coming Soon



Are new iPad 10 and iPad Pro models coming soon?

Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman believes so. He first predicted Apple would hold an October event to release new iPad and Mac models and later said the company will likely announce new products through press releases.

That said, it doesn’t change the fact that new iPad releases seem imminent. Now, with two popular accessory makers backing the arrival of new models, we might be just a few days or weeks from these releases.

More Apple coverage: Best iPads in 2022: Which Apple tablet is best for you?