iOS 18.2 lets everyone set new default apps for calling and texting

One of iOS 18’s best new features isn’t just for users in the EU after all. Spotted by 9to5Mac in the first iOS 18.2 developer beta, the update will give “all users worldwide” the ability to set new default apps for calling and messaging.

“[iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2] include improvements to the Apps area in Settings first introduced in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18,” Apple explains on its developer site. “All users worldwide will be able to manage their default apps via a Default Apps section at the top of the Apps area. New calling and messaging defaults are also now available for all users worldwide.”

Apple has made a series of changes to iOS based on feedback from the European Commission, but many of those changes have been exclusive to the European Union. For instance, Apple still isn’t allowing alternative app stores in the United States. Meanwhile, some of the other changes have trickled down to other regions, such as this one.

According to 9to5Mac, when you visit Settings > Apps on your iPhone or iPad, you will see a new Default Apps section after you upgrade to iOS 18.2. It features seven categories: Email, Messaging, Calling, Call Filtering, Browser App, Passwords & Codes, and Keyboards. Not only is this the first time that iOS users have been able to change the default calling and messaging apps, but it’s also far easier to do so in the new hub.

Unfortunately, the iOS 18.2 beta is only available for devices that support Apple Intelligence, which means anyone who hasn’t upgraded their iPhone in the last two years will have to wait. That said, once the final release rolls out, every iPhone that supports iOS 18 should have the ability to manage default calling and messaging apps.

iOS 18.2 is expected to roll out to the public in December.