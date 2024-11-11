iOS 18.2 beta 3 now available with over 13 new features

Apple follows the testing cycle of iOS 18.2 now with beta 3. This build should improve general stability while continuing to build the new Apple Intelligence features expected to launch later this year.

These are the top features available with iOS 18.2 beta 3:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like "monkey with pink hat" to make an entirely new emoji; here's how to use it;

Image Wand: "Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area" in the Notes app;

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this;

Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with iOS 18.2 beta is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app.

In addition to these Apple Intelligence functions, which are included with iOS 18.2, Apple continues to add other features during the beta cycle.

All-new Mail app: Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

Change default apps: iOS 18.2 beta lets iPhone users change the Messages and Phone default apps.

iOS 18.2 beta lets iPhone users change the Messages and Phone default apps. Volume Limit: The Settings app now has a new Volume Limit control. This lets you limit how loud your iPhone speakers can play media.

Below, you can learn more about the latest iOS 18.2 beta features.