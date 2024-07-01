iOS 17.6 beta 2 now available with hidden iPhone features in the code

A couple of weeks after seeding iOS 17.6 beta 1, Apple is now releasing its second version to developers. While people’s attention is currently on the iOS 18 beta cycle and its upcoming public testing version, it’s safer to assume that the next big update iPhone users will get is iOS 17.6.

At the moment, iOS 17.6 beta 2 is more about what Apple could add rather than what’s already there. According to YouTuber zollotech, Apple plans to bring Lost Mode to Apple Pencil Pro on the Find My app.

Besides that, it seems Apple will let users remove their devices from Repair Mode through the Find My app as well. At this moment, you can’t do that.

For Apple News+, Apple is working on Live Activity support for Home Screen and Lock Screen, so you can keep following games and other factual stories happening at that moment.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

iOS 17.6 beta 2 is also bringing a new Messages app setting that lets you filtered unknown senders also if they’re an international sender.

Right now, iOS 17.6 looks like a small update. Unfortunately,iOS 17.5 was also no different, as it brought only a few enhancements:

Pride wallpapers: To celebrate Pride 2024, Apple brings “bold, symbolic color to Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. Signaling hope, strength, and fellowship to LGBTQ+ communities, the beams of light glow against a dark background and stack on top of each other to represent the everlasting impact of LGBTQ+ activism and its role in illuminating the path to greater equality for future generations.”

Podcasts widget change: The Podcasts widget has a new dynamic color that changes depending on what you’re listening to.

Tracking Notifications: Cross-platform tracking detection delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with.

Apple News+: For Apple News+ (or Apple One subscribers), users can have a new offline mode that gives access to the Today feed and News+ tab even when they don’t have an internet connection.

Alongside iOS 17.6 beta 2, Apple is also releasing the second testing versions of iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, macOS 14.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3. We’ll let you know if we find anything new in this beta cycle.