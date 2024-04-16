iOS 17.5 beta 2 now available to developers with these features

A couple of weeks after releasing iOS 17.5 beta 1 to developers, Apple is now seeding beta 2. This might be Apple’s last iOS 17 update for iPhone users before it unveils iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10.

So far, the biggest change for this software is an exclusive EU feature. After Apple opened the iPhone for sideloading due to the Digital Markets Act, which adds alternative app marketplaces for EU users, Apple is now letting people from the region download apps directly from a developer’s website.

Here’s how the company describes this new feature:

Web Distribution, available with a software update later this spring, will let authorized developers distribute their iOS apps to EU users directly from a website owned by the developer. Apple will provide authorized developers access to APIs that facilitate the distribution of their apps from the web, integrate with system functionality, back up and restore users’ apps, and more.

Besides that, iOS 17.5 beta 2 adds the following features:

Podcasts widget change: The Podcasts widget has a new dynamic color that changes depending on what you’re listening to.

Unwanted tracking system: 9to5Mac found references to a new system that can turn off unwanted tracking accessories, such as AirTags or other third-party item trackers. This anti-stalking feature has yet to be made available.

With iOS 17.4, Apple added several functions for iPhone users, such as:

Gaming app changes: Users can now take advantage of streaming gaming apps, such as GeForce NOW. These developers can offer games inside their own apps.

Users can now take advantage of streaming gaming apps, such as GeForce NOW. These developers can offer games inside their own apps. Messaging with Siri: Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more.

Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more. New emojis: Over 28 new emojis are available with iOS 17.4. You can discover them here.

Over 28 new emojis are available with iOS 17.4. You can discover them here. iPhone 15 battery lasts longer: Apple says that the iPhone 15 can hold at least 1,000 complete cycles with up to 80% of total battery life, compared to 500 cycles of its predecessors. In addition, there’s a new Battery setting that shows the cycle count of your iPhone, when the battery was manufactured, and when it was first used.

Apple says that the iPhone 15 can hold at least 1,000 complete cycles with up to 80% of total battery life, compared to 500 cycles of its predecessors. In addition, there’s a new Battery setting that shows the cycle count of your iPhone, when the battery was manufactured, and when it was first used. New iMessage protocol: iMessage is also being upgraded with iOS 17.4 with a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol that improves end-to-end secure messaging. You can learn more about it here.

In addition, European users also have exclusive features thanks to the Digital Markets Act. BGR will let you know once we find new features with iOS 17.5 beta 2.