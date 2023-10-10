iOS 17.1 beta 3 available to developers with AirDrop over Cellular, Apple Music tweaks, more

Another week, another beta. This time, Apple is seeding iOS 17.1 beta 3 to developers as the company runs against time to bring delayed iOS 17 features to iPhone users. That said, iOS 17.1 beta is bringing lots of new functions, including several improvements to Apple Music, such as:

Apple Music Playlist Suggestions: When adding a song to a playlist, Apple Music now suggests a few songs based on the music available on the list.

Apple Music Favorite Songs: Apple Music also lets you favorite songs, albums, playlists, and artists. Your favorite music is automatically added to your Library and improves your recommendations.

Apple Music Playlist Covers: The service lets you create custom playlist covers. Apple offers eight different options.

In addition to these changes, iOS 17.1 beta brought support to:

NameDrop for Apple Watch: With iOS 17.1 beta and watchOS 10.1 beta, Apple is finally enabling NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch. With that, you can seamlessly exchange contact information with others.

Flashlight Indicator on Dynamic Island: Previously limited to iPhone 15 Pro models, the flashlight indicator on Dynamic Island is also available for iPhone 14 Pro and all iPhone 15 models.

AirDrop with Cellular Data: Teased during the WWDC 2023 keynote, you can now continue to send and receive content when Wi-Fi is unavailable during AirDrop.

StandBy Mode tweaks: The StandBy Mode now has some customization options. Users can choose to turn it off automatically, after 20 seconds, or never.

We still have to discover what’s new with iOS 17.1 beta 3, but we’ll give you all the details as soon as we learn more about this system. Apple is also seeding the third beta of iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.

We’ll update the article below if we learn more details about the iOS 17.1 beta.