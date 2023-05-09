iOS 16.5 RC now available to developers ahead of official release next week

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

A week after seeding beta 4 of iOS 16.5, Apple is releasing its RC version to developers. The Cupertino firm also announced that iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 will be available next week for the public.

With that, the company is ending the iOS 16 cycle as it readies the announcement of iOS 17 and the other operating systems.

Alongside this Release Candidate version, Apple is seeding the RC build of watchOS 9.5, macOS 13.4, iPadOS 16.5, and tvOS 16.5. With the first betas, Apple added a few features for iOS 16.5 testers, such as:

My Sports tab: iOS 16.5 brings the highly-requested My Sports tab to Apple News. You can follow your favorite sports, teams, leagues, and athletes there. It’s also possible to access scores, schedules, and standings for the top professional and college leagues.

Siri improvements: While users can ask for quite some time for Siri to take a screenshot of the iPhone screen, iOS 16.5 makes it possible for the assistant to start a screen recording for the first time. Users must say, “Hey Siri, start screen recording,” and the screen recording will begin.

Pride wallpaper: iOS 16.5 will include the recently-announced Pride celebration wallpaper for the iPhone.

Image source: Apple Inc.

In addition to these features, Apple is also working on bringing quad-box Picture-in-Picture to the Apple TV to give users the ability to have up to four sports streams at once. As of now, there are only code references, meaning this might not launch during the iOS 16.5 cycle.

For macOS 13.4 beta testers, Apple is changing how developers can download the latest beta. Similar to what the company did with iOS 16.4, macOS users will need to provide a registered developer account to download new betas with the new iOS 17/macOS 14 cycle, which will start in June.

With iOS 16.4, on the other hand, Apple added 20+ new emojis, web push notifications, 5G Standalone support, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts tweaks, Battery consumption resume, and Voice Isolation for Cellular calls.

BGR will let you know if we find new features in today’s RC version of iOS 16.5, including possible new functions available with watchOS 9.5, macOS 13.4, iPadOS 16.5, and tvOS 16.5.