Apple announces 2023 Apple Watch Pride band with bold new design

After the iOS code leaked the upcoming 2023 Apple Watch Pride band and face, Apple has now announced it to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

In a press release, the Cupertino firm says that by doing that, it supports and brings awareness to LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations that are working to bring about positive change, including Equality Federation Institute, an advocacy accelerator that is building a network of state-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations in the U.S., and GLSEN, an education organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

Apple says this new Apple Watch Pride band was inspired by the “strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community,” as the new Sport Band design showcases the original Pride flag rainbow colors and five others. The company says black and brown symbolize Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

The Cupertino firm explains that the new Pride Celebration watch face and iOS wallpaper honor the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community. Colorful shapes appear to circulate into the watch display from the band and respond when a user raises and moves their wrist or taps the display. “The corresponding wallpaper is another vibrant interpretation of this year’s Pride design and dynamically moves when the user unlocks their iPhone,” the company says.

The Pride Edition Sport Band will be available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store App on May 23 and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 24 for $49. The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.