2023 Apple Watch Pride band and face leak online

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Every year, Apple releases a new Apple Watch Pride band and Watch Face to celebrate Pride. While we’re at least a month before the official announcement, Twitter user Aaron was able to get a first look at the upcoming Pride band and exclusive Watch Face.

This time, Apple seems to be focusing on a white Sports Loop Band with a confetti theme with the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag. The new Watch Face also follows the same trend with confetti all over the display.

At the moment, it’s unclear how these images were found, but they look legitimate based on assets Apple uses to show new watch faces available for the Apple Watch. In addition, Aaron is very accurate regarding Apple leaks.

The International Day Against Homophobia is celebrated on May 17, so Apple could be preparing to announce this new Apple Watch Pride band and Watch Face sooner rather than later.

Over the years, Apple has been more vocal about the causes it advocates. Privacy, climate change, anti-racism, and LGBTQIA+ friendly are some of them. Regarding the latter two, Apple celebrates Black History Month and Pride Month, usually with new Apple Watch bands and Watch Faces.

The Pride celebrations started in 2016, and ever since then, the company has released a custom Pride band for users to show their Pride and support the community.

Last year, the company reinforced its commitment to the community by supporting advocacy organizations from Encircle to The Trevor Project. Other advocacy organizations Apple supports include Equality Federation Institute, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, The National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, and SMYAL.

BGR will make sure to inform you when Apple officially releases the new Pride band and Watch Face for Apple Watch owners.