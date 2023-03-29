iOS 16.5 beta: Everything new in the latest iPhone update

After releasing iOS 16.4, Apple has now started testing iOS 16.5. This software update should be available for all users in the next weeks or months. As the beta cycle follows, BGR will update with the new features available. Here’s what we know about this update so far.

My Sports tab: iOS 16.5 brings the highly-requested My Sports tab to Apple News. You can follow your favorite sports, teams, leagues, and athletes there. It’s also possible to access scores, schedules, and standings for the top professional and college leagues.

Siri improvements: While users can ask for quite some time for Siri to take a screenshot of the iPhone screen, iOS 16.5 makes it possible for the assistant to start a screen recording for the first time. Users must say, “Hey Siri, start screen recording,” and the screen recording will begin.

In addition to these two features, Apple is also working on bringing quad-box Picture-in-Picture to the Apple TV to give users the ability to have up to four sports streams at once. As of now, there are only code references, meaning this might not launch during the iOS 16.5 cycle.

Besides the developer beta, all users can currently download iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, macOS 13.3, and tvOS 16.4. These versions bring 20+ emojis, iPhone users can take advantage of a new 5G Standalone feature, and Apple has expanded Apple Watch’s Afib history and Cycle measurement to new regions.

That said, it’s still unclear what changes the new beta cycle brings to watchOS 9.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, and tvOS 16.5. Since Apple has already delivered all the features promised for these software versions, we’ll have to see if the company is planning a few more surprises before announcing the new batch of systems with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17.