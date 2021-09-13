iOS 14.8 now available one day ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 event

In an intriguing turn of events, Apple rolled out iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 on Monday — just one day before the official reveal event for the iPhone 13 is set to take place. Unlike most of Apple’s software updates, there was no beta testing period for iOS 14.8. We are not entirely sure why this is the case, but the update clearly doesn’t add any major new features. Rather, Apple says iOS 14.8 “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

In 2019, Apple released iOS 13 one day before the iPhone 11 started shipping. In all likelihood, Apple will roll out the final release of iOS 15 within the next few days. Feel free to update to iOS 14.8 in the meantime, but considering the lack of testing, it might be worth waiting a few days.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon just kicked off a massive new sale — see all the best deals right here! Price: See Today's Deals! Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Which devices work with iOS 14.8?

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.8 or iPadOS 14.8, here’s a full list below with every compatible device. If your device is there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install iOS 14.8

Installing a new update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is an incredibly simple process. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you prefer, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing an update so that you don’t risk losing any of your data during the procedure.