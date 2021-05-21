Apple rolls out second iOS 14.6 release candidate to developers

iOS 14.6 apparently still isn’t quite ready for primetime, but just four days after Apple seeded the release candidate to developers, a second release candidate has now been released. We can’t tell you why there needed to be two release candidates before the public launch of the update, but if you’re a developer that has yet to download the first iOS 14.7 beta, here’s iOS 14.6 RC 2.

When iOS 14.6 does finally arrive, it will brings new features to Apple Music, including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio. These features are free for Apple Music subscribers, so you won’t have to do anything to gain access to them once you update to iOS 14.6. Additionally, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will make their debut in the iOS update, and you can now use an email address as a contact method for Lost Mode instead of a phone number in the Find My app for your AirTag.

Today's Top Deal

Everyone's rushing to Amazon for this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deal! List Price: $49.95 Price: $39.95 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Apple’s iOS 14.6 RC 2 is now available on iPhone, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.6 RC. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go, and you can start updating right now:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then click on “Download and Install.” It is also possible to install the update via iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission