Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. MagSafe Charger Amazon
    11:26 Deals

    5 best-selling MagSafe iPhone chargers on Amazon that cost way less than Apple’s
  2. How to Clean Car Interior
    12:36 Deals

    The secret car detailing tool pros don’t want you to know about is only $6 at Amazon
  3. Amazon Gift Card
    08:29 Deals

    Get ready for Prime Day 2021 with a free $15 Amazon credit
  4. Amazon Soundbar Deals
    14:57 Deals

    How is this excellent soundbar only $49 right now at Amazon?
  5. Wireless CarPlay Adapter
    12:06 Deals

    OMG: Add wireless CarPlay to any CarPlay-equipped car with this brilliant device, now $46 off
Tech

Apple rolls out second iOS 14.6 release candidate to developers

May 21st, 2021 at 1:38 PM
By
iOS 14.6 RC 2

iOS 14.6 apparently still isn’t quite ready for primetime, but just four days after Apple seeded the release candidate to developers, a second release candidate has now been released. We can’t tell you why there needed to be two release candidates before the public launch of the update, but if you’re a developer that has yet to download the first iOS 14.7 beta, here’s iOS 14.6 RC 2.

When iOS 14.6 does finally arrive, it will brings new features to Apple Music, including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio. These features are free for Apple Music subscribers, so you won’t have to do anything to gain access to them once you update to iOS 14.6. Additionally, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will make their debut in the iOS update, and you can now use an email address as a contact method for Lost Mode instead of a phone number in the Find My app for your AirTag.

Today's Top Deal Everyone's rushing to Amazon for this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deal! List Price:$49.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Apple’s iOS 14.6 RC 2 is now available on iPhone, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.6 RC. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go, and you can start updating right now:

  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad Air 2

Installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then click on “Download and Install.” It is also possible to install the update via iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information