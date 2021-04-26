Apple finally released iOS 14.5 on Monday, bringing the biggest update since iOS 14 launched alongside the iPhone 12 series last fall to most modern iPhone models. As long as you have any of the iOS devices listed below, you can download the update right now and check out all the new features.

Among the many additions, iOS 14.5 includes an “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature that allows Apple Watch owners to unlock their iPhones while wearing a face mask, AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+ users, support for the PS5’s DualSense controller as well as the Xbox Series X controller, a crowdsourcing feature in Apple’s Maps app, a ton of new emoji characters, and worldwide support for 5G in Dual SIM mode on iPhone 12.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.4 or iPadOS 14.4, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Here are the complete release notes from Apple for the iOS 14.5 update:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch Ability to unlock your ‌iPhone‌ X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask AirTag and Find My Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

Precision Finding uses visual, audible, and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and ‌iPhone 12‌ models

AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker

The ‌Find My‌ network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn’t nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted Emoji Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji Siri Siri‌ now includes more diverse voice options

Incoming calls can be announced with ‌Siri‌, including who is calling, when you’re wearing your ‌AirPods‌ or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free

Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking ‌Siri‌ to ‌FaceTime‌ a list of contacts or a group name from Messages

Emergency contacts can be called by asking ‌Siri‌ Privacy App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers Apple Music Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation

City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world Podcasts Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows 5G improvements Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that’s using cellular data on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on ‌iPhone 12‌ models News Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories Maps Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling ‌Siri‌ on your ‌iPhone‌ or on CarPlay

Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking ‌Siri‌ or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA Reminders Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date

Option to print your reminder lists Translate Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button Gaming Xbox Series X S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSenseTM Wireless Controller support

Fitness+ Fitness+ Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled TVs and devices CarPlay ETA in ‌Apple Maps‌ can be easily shared while driving with new ‌Siri‌ or keyboard controls in ‌CarPlay‌ This release also fixes the following issues: Messages at the bottom of the thread may be hidden by the keyboard under certain circumstances

Deleted messages may still appear in Spotlight search

Messages may persistently fail to send texts in some threads

Mail would not load new emails for some users until restarting the device

Call blocking and identification section may not appear in Phone settings

iCloud Tabs may not appear in Safari

iCloud‌ Keychain could be prevented from turning off

Reminders created via ‌Siri‌ may be unintentionally set for early morning hours

Battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on ‌iPhone 11‌ models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users (https://support.apple.com/HT212247)

Optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that may appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

AirPods‌ audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching

AirPods‌ Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

