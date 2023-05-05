Instagram is testing posts visible only to Close Friends

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

According to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on the ability for users to create posts visible only to Close Friends.

If this feature ever launches, it means you can post dorky content, photo dumps, and everything you don’t want everyone to see on your feed except your closest friends. Of course, besides the personal photos and videos, content creators and influencers could have yet another way to monetize their content by adding exclusive information for Close Friends.

According to Paluzzi, when posting on the feed, there will be a new “Audience” tab where you can select between everyone and your Close Friends. This way, both your Instagram Stories and feeds could have exclusive content for select people.

As of now, it’s unclear when Instagram is planning to release this feature, but it’s unlikely for the company to differentiate Close Friends from Stories to feed.

More recently, the social media platform announced a new feature that lets you add a soundtrack to your photo post on the feed. In addition, it is testing this feature on carousel posts and even on Notes, which is yet to take off. Not only that, but you can finally add multiple links to your bio.

With all these changes, it seems Instagram wants to tackle every user by offering everything they might want. From reaching a broader audience to their closest friends, the app now wants to gather every type of post in users’ main accounts instead of letting them post specific posts for more niched audiences in different profiles.

BGR will let you know once Instagram rolls out this new feature.