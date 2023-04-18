Instagram adds support for multiple links in bio

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Linktree could be in trouble as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Instagram is bringing support to multiple links in bio. Zuckerberg describes this function as “one of the most requested features we’ve had.” Here’s what he said:

“You can now add up to links in your Instagram bio. Probably one of the most requested features we’ve had,” said Meta’s CEO in his channel.

With this change, users can now add up to five links to their Instagram bio with a small caveat. While only the first link will appear directly in the bio, the remaining ones can be accessed via a hidden pop-up context menu. For example, linking my BGR author page, Twitter profile, and YouTube channel will appear as “BGR.com and two other links.”

Besides adding up to five links, you can give custom names to them, such as “Twitter,” “Facebook,” “YouTube Channel,” etc. That said, if you need more than five links, Linktree might still be the best solution – although, in this case, you could link to Linktree and four other websites.

While this long-requested feature is finally available, it shows how slow Instagram is to add stuff people actually want. For example, Apple users have been asking for an iPad app for years, but the social media platform would rather improve the web version of the app instead.

In addition, Instagram has focused on giving creators more ways to monetize within the platform, as well as tackling its most important competitor, TikTok. Instagram Reels has also been slowly adding TikTok-like features to make sure creators post their content on both platforms, but preferably on Reels.