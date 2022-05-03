Insider leaks details about Google’s foldable Pixel Notepad design

After postponing the first Pixel foldable handset last year, Google will reportedly release the Pixel Notepad foldable smartphone in 2022. The device should feature the same design that most foldable handsets deliver. We’re expecting a handset with two displays, including one that folds inwards when the phone is closed.

The Pixel Notepad will look like any Galaxy Z Fold model that Samsung has released to date. But according to a new leak from a trusted industry insider, the Pixel foldable might have a better design than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that’s coming this summer.

The tidbit comes from a display expert who has been fairly accurate about various unreleased mobile devices, including Samsung foldables, Apple iPhones, and Pixel devices. CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Ross Young tweeted the following:

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

The expert said that both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Pixel Notepad will have similarly sized foldable displays. Pixel Notepad is the unofficial name of Google’s first foldable smartphone, a device that we previously referred to as the Pixel Fold.

The big difference concerns the aspect ratio. The Google cover display apparently will not be as tall as Samsung’s. The Pixel Notepad might have a 5.8-inch external display, compared to 6.19-inch for the Fold 4.

Why the Pixel Notepad design is better

One of the design issues with the Galaxy Fold is the height. The handset is too tall and not wide enough. As a result, it doesn’t offer a good one-handed experience when the phone is folded. The fix is simple to implement, and we already saw Oppo do it with the Find N.

Foldable phones can be less tall and slightly wider. The net result is still a large foldable display on the inside. The added benefit is the cover display gets a better aspect ratio, which makes it easier to use in instances where you don’t want to unfold the handset. After all, that’s the whole point of having a secondary display on these devices.

If Young’s information is accurate, the Pixel Notepad will offer a better cover display experience than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s another benefit on top of the other reasons that make the Pixel Notepad a more attractive proposition.

The Pixel foldable will receive faster Android updates than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and any other foldable. And Google will build more foldable-display-friendly features into Android now that it’s making its own device.

Not to mention that Google plans to significantly undercut Samsung when it comes to price. The Pixel Notepad might cost $1,399. That’s a price point that would be in line with regular high-end handsets like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 design also leaked

Google will reportedly launch the Pixel Notepad in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Young.

The Fold 4 will launch a quarter earlier, probably in mid-August. According to the most recent leaks, Samsung will also tweak the Fold design. The 2022 models should be lighter and thinner than their predecessors. More interestingly, the new design might fix the annoying aspect ratio, as Samsung plans to make it less tall than its predecessors.

These are all rumors, however. We’ll have to wait until later this year to see these new foldables in stores.

