Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Galaxy S25 preorde deals: Up to $1,020 off!
Home Tech Security

Identity Check is Android 15’s most important new security feature

By
Published Jan 23rd, 2025 1:00PM EST
Displays on the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Having my iPhone stolen is one of my worst nightmares, but I’m prepared to deal with the problem. I’ve enabled all the anti-theft protections Apple has for the handset, including the Stolen Device Protection feature that Apple rolled out last year. I have data backups as well, so restoring all my data to a new iPhone will be very simple.

I’d want to be just as careful with an Android device, which is why I’m thrilled to see Google release a feature that mirrors Apple’s Stolen Device Protection functionality. 

Google on Thursday announced Identity Check, an Android 15 feature that uses biometrics to secure key regions of the phone in case someone accesses it outside of trusted places. That way, your data is protected even if your phone is stolen, and the thieves know the PIN that locks your screen.

Google detailed Identity Check in a blog post, saying that Pixel phones and Samsung devices running One UI 7 (Android 15) will be the first to get it. Since One UI 7 will be available only on the new Galaxy S25 phones initially, you’ll have to wait a while to enable it on any other devices.

Google will make Identity Check available to other Android phones later this year.

The new Identity Check security feature in Android 15.
The new Identity Check security feature in Android 15. Image source: Google

Identity Check will be optional, so you’ll need to turn it on in the Theft protection menu on your Android 15 phone. Once you enable it, the phone will require biometric authentication to “access certain sensitive resources when you’re outside of trusted locations.”

Google says Identity Check will enable enhanced protection for device settings and the Google Accounts you might use on supported devices. It’ll also bring “additional security” for Samsung Accounts. An attacker would have a more difficult time taking over those accounts, which could safeguard all sorts of data.

Identity Check will require biometric authentication when you (or someone else) try to access those accounts or settings from an unknown location. However, you can designate trusted locations in the app, so biometrics will not be needed at home, work, and other places where you spend considerable time.

Once enabled, Identity Check will make it impossible for thieves to do things like change the phone’s PIN, disable biometrics, and disable theft protection. In addition to Google and Samsung accounts, Passkeys will also be protected.

Google also announced that Theft Detection Lock, which uses on-device AI algorithms to determine whether a phone may have been forcibly taken, now works on more devices. You need Android 10 or later to enable the feature.

Don’t Miss: Truecaller’s real-time caller ID is now available on iPhone

This article talks about:

Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2007. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises.

Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming new movies and TV shows, or training to run his next marathon.

Chris Smith's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News