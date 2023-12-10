I can’t wait to buy these 5 Apple products in 2024

With 2023 wrapping up, I’m already excited about all the products Apple is planning to launch in 2024. Fortunately, we already know many future gadgets the company should release next year. With that in mind, I’m already preparing myself for the amount of money I might have to spend to try the latest and greatest technologies from the Cupertino company.

Below are the 5 Apple products I can’t wait to buy in 2024.

Apple Vision Pro

A Vision Pro user running multiple apps side-by-side. Image source: Apple Inc.

First things first: I can’t wait for Apple Vision Pro to launch. I know it’s going to be very tough (and expensive) to get one. I’m still working on the logistics to get this mixed reality headset in Brazil – but I just know it will be worth it.

At first, I thought about waiting for a second generation, but rumors so far say it’s going to take so long for it to happen that I can’t miss up to three years of Apple’s advancements in spatial computing to try this gadget. It might not be as big as the iPhone was back in the day, but I’m sure this product will help shape Apple’s future. And it’s just around the corner.

OLED iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

To this day, I still own a second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Smart Folio Keyboard. It’s a great product, and it’s impressive that it has been updated to iPadOS 17, but I’m missing so many experiences from the M-series models.

Although miniLED technology seems better than OLED, what I’m excited the most about this launch is the revamped Magic Keyboard, rumored to make this tablet more of a laptop, and the new Apple Pencil 3. Count me in if Apple can solve the draining battery issues from both accessories while making the iPad lighter. Of course, I’m in the game for the 13-inch option.

AirPods 4

Apple’s AirPods 3 in the charging case. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple released AirPods 3 in October 2022; an update could come in 2024. Although I love my third-generation AirPods, I will surely buy the newest models. Not only might they come with the H2 chip and improved battery life, but it’s possible that they could add hearing-aid-like features, such as Conversation Boost and Live Listen. Bloomberg reports that Apple is aiming at the hearing aid market with AirPods.

In addition, a change to USB-C would make my life easier now that Apple is transitioning most of its products to this new port. Proper Find My feature with a UWB chip would also be a must-have feature.

AirPods Max 2

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

It’s been two years since I first bought AirPods Max. Although I love these headphones, I can’t wait for a second generation. Recently, Mark Gurman said Apple might launch new models by late 2023. The journalist believes we’ll get new colors and USB-C, but other features aren’t expected at the moment.

Since people complained about the first model, these new headphones should feature the new H2 processor, Bluetooth 5.3 support, the find precision chip, USB-C port, and a better smart case. But if what Gurman is reporting is accurate, we might not get any of that. Let’s hope that this changes from now until the release.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max Back on table Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

OK. I’ll stop here. But upgrading my iPhone early is already a tradition. It’s not that I’m super excited about this release, but the possibility of better cameras, better battery life, and possibly generative AI features… how can I say no?

Fortunately, we already got several rumors about the 2024 lineup.

Wrap up

I’m sure 2024 will be a packed year for Apple, with many products to update. I’m not even considering any new Macs, as I’m currently rocking an M2 Max Mac Studio and an M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Still, I’m sure the new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and Mac Studio will be solid updates for those looking for graphic improvements.

Next year also marks the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch. Imagine what Apple is holding for this device. One thing is for sure: I might need a raise to keep up with the latest techs.

Which Apple product are you looking forward to buying the most? Send me a message at jose@bgr.com.