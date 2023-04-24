Huge Apple leak shows 42-inch OLED display, foldable iPad, and more in the works

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

After an industry chain report regarding the iPhone display design all the way through 2027, a new report shows Apple’s plans to transition from the current screen technology to OLED, the possible release date for a foldable iPad, and even Apple’s next external monitors with up to 42-inches.

According to the Omdia report (via OLED-info and MacRumors), Apple plans to raise shipments of OLED products from around 9.7 million units in 2022 to over 70 million units in 2028. This will be possible thanks to iPad, MacBook, and monitor models adopting this technology.

This report echoes some of the things display analyst Ross Young said in the past. For example, Omdia expects Apple to release OLED iPad Pros in 2024 – which has been extensively rumored by several top insiders. Now, an interesting contradiction regarding MacBook models. While some people expect Apple to adopt an OLED technology to the MacBook Air in 2024, Omdia believes Apple will save this display for the high-end MacBook Pro models in 2026.

Currently, rumors say Samsung is on the first steps of building a special OLED technology for the 2026 MacBook Pro, with the eighth generation of this panel. The iPad Pro, on its way, will use the sixth generation tech.

The report also mentions a 20-inch foldable iPad by 2026. We heard a few rumors about this iPad/MacBook hybrid. Although we still don’t know if it’s going to run iPadOS or macOS, it’s interesting to see that this device is still on Apple’s roadmap for 2026.

Last but not least, Omdia gives the most interesting outlook yet on Apple’s upcoming external monitors. According to the report, the Cupertino firm could be preparing a new Pro Display XDR with QD OLED or WOLED for around 2026 or an external display with this technology.

Since the report focuses on the display instead of the technologies, it’s unclear which device could be, although it says Apple would be transitioning from miniLED to OLED. In addition, the company is also working on a massive 42-inch external monitor that could also see the light of day by 2027. “In 2027, the company will also start using QD-OLED and/or WOLED displays for its 32″ and 42″ iMac monitors,” says the report.

Only time will tell how Apple will transition from LCD and miniLED to OLED, but the next few years will surely be interesting.