How to join the Threads beta program and get new features early

Threads is the latest social media platform attempting to usurp Twitter’s throne, but unlike all of the other competitors, Meta is running this one. Threads officially launched on Wednesday, and while its potential is vast, it’s missing far too many features to replace Twitter quite yet. But new features are on the way, and if you want to be among the first to see them in action, you might want to consider signing up for the Threads beta program.

Earlier today, Instagram engineer Maxime Goovaerts (@lebelge12) announced the beta testing program for the app was open on Google Play. If you want to become a tester, go to this link and hit the “Become a Tester” button. Once you’ve joined the testing program, you can download the updated app from Google Play. If you already have the app, you’ll receive an update.

“New features and bug fixes will come on here first, but you’ll also have to accept an increased risk of a more unstable build since its earlier,” added Threads engineer Jesse Chen (@0xjessel). That might be worth the risk for users who are planning to make Threads their primary platform, but for others, it might not be worth the annoyance.

Currently, the beta is only available on Google Play, which means you’ll need an Android device to test out unreleased features. It’s unclear when or if the Threads team plans to release an iOS beta program, but iPhone and iPad users are out of luck for now.

Some of the most significant features that Threads currently lacks include chronological sorting, a feed that only shows people you follow, the ability to edit posts, and direct messages. Some of these are already in the works, but if you want to get your hands on them before everyone else, you can always join the Threads beta.