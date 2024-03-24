How to add a beneficiary to your Apple Savings account

Apple’s Savings account is a feature exclusive to Apple Card users and lets you earn interest on your deposits. You can even automatically deposit Daily Cash earned through your Apple Card directly into your Apple Savings account instead of your Apple Cash account.

An important part of any bank account is to list beneficiaries. Apple Savings used to require you to add beneficiaries by calling Goldman Sachs directly, but the company has now rolled out the ability to add beneficiaries from within the Wallet app.

Here’s how to add beneficiaries to your Apple Savings account through the Wallet app on your iPhone.

How to add beneficiaries to your Apple Savings account

1. On your iPhone, open the Wallet app.

2. Tap on your Apple Card.

3. Tap on your Savings account.

4. Tap the More button, then tap Account Details.

5. Scroll down and tap Beneficiaries.

6. Tap Add a Beneficiary.

7. Enter your beneficiary’s information and then tap Submit.