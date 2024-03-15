How Google Nest Cams can make your smart home even smarter

Nest got a huge jump on the smart home market back when it was first emerging. It’s all thanks to the Nest Learning Thermostat, which was really the first smart thermostat that was popular with the masses. Of course, Nest has expanded its product line since then, and the Google subsidiary’s smart home security cameras are also wildly popular now. That’s because they offer smart features that integrate better than any other cameras with Google-powered smart homes.

Now is a great time to expand your Nest setup, or to make the switch from other brands if you’ve been on the fence. Prices start at just $79.98 for the Google Nest Cam Wired, and the Nest Cam Battery is down to $139.98. The Nest Cam Floodlight is discounted too, and so is the Nest Doorbell that’s sleeker and more stylish than any other video doorbell I’ve tested.

I don’t personally use Google Nest Cams in my home, but I have tested them extensively. There’s no question that they’re among the best smart home security cameras I’ve tested, but I was already happy with my setup by the time I tested them.

My main home security camera system is a PoE camera system by Reolink, and then I used to have a bunch of Arlo cameras that are wire-free. I’m not the biggest fan of Arlo’s camera system, to be frank, and the company recently raised the price of its subscription service again. That’s why I recently switched from Arlo to Reolink when it comes to battery cameras, otherwise I might be loading up on Nest Cams myself right now.

If I was in the market for a new home security camera system, Google’s Nest Cam models would definitely be at the top of my list. Especially right now, while they’re on sale at the best prices of the year.

Anyone who is already invested in the Google smart home ecosystem should definitely think about switching to Nest for their home security cameras. These cams integrate so well with all of Google’s other smart gadgets, and of course with Android. Better integrations mean your smart home will be even smarter.

The cheapest model is the Google Nest Cam Wired, which is discounted to $79.98 instead of $100.

Like all Nest products, the Google Nest Cam Wired is set up and accessed through the Nest app that everyone loves. I’m very familiar with it because I have multiple Nest Learning Thermostats in my home.

Key features include nice clear 1080p Full HD color video, night vision, two-way audio, activity zones, customizable notifications, and more. There’s even a feature that stores up to 1 hour of video locally in the event that your Wi-Fi network goes down.

You can read all about this model in our Google Nest Cam Wired review.

Both of Google’s outdoor Nest Cams are included in this sale, too.

The Google Nest Cam Battery that everyone raves about is down to $139.98, which is a $40 discount off the retail price. As we covered in our Google Nest Cam Battery review, this is one of the best wire-free smart cameras out there.-

Of note, you’ll get an average of about 3 months of battery life out of this model.

Or, if you don’t mind running wired power to your outdoor cameras, the Nest Cam Floodlight is $60 off at $219.98. And you definitely don’t want to skip the Nest Doorbell, which is by far the sleekest video doorbell I’ve ever tested. It’s only $149.98 right now, which is a terrific price.

Last but certainly not least, both of Google’s Nest thermostat models are discounted right now. These are the smart thermostats that I personally use in my home, and I can’t recommend them enough.

The entry-level Nest Thermostat is down to $99.98 from $130. This model does everything the high-end version can do, but there are two big differences. The high-end Nest Learning Thermostat has a stainless steel case and a gorgeous color OLED screen.

If those two upgrades are worth it to you, the Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $189.99 instead of $250.