Hands-on video of iPhone 14 dummies confirms major design leaks

In one week, Apple will reveal a host of big software updates for its most popular devices at WWDC 2022. We’re most interested to see what the company has in store for iOS 16, such as a rumored always-on display. There’s also a chance that we’ll see some new hardware at the event, but Apple will save all of its biggest announcements for the fall. That said, there might not be much left to reveal if these iPhone 14 leaks don’t stop springing.

iPhone 14 leaks continue ahead of WWDC 2022

On Monday morning, Apple leaker Sonny Dickson shared a video featuring dummy units of all four upcoming iPhone 14 models. It’s just a short, grainy video, so don’t expect to glean anything new if you have been keeping up with all of the iPhone 14 leaks.

Speaking of leaks, these dummies seem to sync up with everything that we’ve heard about the next iPhone. It’s hard to tell with the screen turned off, but the notch doesn’t appear to be present on the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Countless rumors and reports claim that Apple will replace its notch with two small cutouts on the Pro models this year. One of the cutouts will be pill-shaped and the other will be a hole-punch.

The notch will stick around for one more year on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. This will likely be the last time we’ll see the notch on a flagship iPhone.

Moving to the back of the phone, the design looks virtually unchanged from last year. There were rumors that Apple would eliminate the camera bump by making the iPhone 14 slightly thicker, but more recent leaks have seemingly debunked those rumors.

You can watch Dickson’s hands-on video with the iPhone 14 dummy units below:

Not the redesign we expected

As the evidence continues to pile up, it has become increasingly clear that the iPhone 14 won’t be the big redesign that some consumers were expecting. Save for the “pill and hole” replacing the notch on the Pro models, these iPhones look virtually identical to the iPhone 13. So when will the iPhone get the makeover many Apple fans are waiting for?

In a tweet last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would install the Face ID system under the display in 2024. This would make the iPhone 16 Pro the first “real full-screen iPhone,” according to Kuo. If you’re waiting for a brand new iPhone design to upgrade from whatever model you have, you might be waiting a while.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.