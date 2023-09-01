Hands-on: iPhone 15 cases confirm all the details of Apple’s new design

The iPhone 15 series is coming soon. During IFA 2023, some case makers weren’t shy to say – and show – their upcoming accessories for the iPhone 15 Pro model, which expects to get a bigger camera cutout and an Action Button.

BGR got hands-on with a few of these cases and screen protectors, but even though some of these accessory makers have good supply chain information, we can’t say for sure these will perfectly fit the new iPhones.

Like the media coverage, some iPhone case makers use the same CAD files and schematics leaked, and some have their own sources. That said, these are some of them.

iPhone 15 Pro mockup with PITAKA’s case Image source: José Adorno for BGR

PITAKA, for example, is already displaying thin and light MagSafe-compatible aramid fiber phone cases. Like the Korean case brand Mercury, they have reshaped the side of their cases for the rumored Action Button.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Nord, for example, already offers a handful of different cases with drop protection, recycled GRS Plastic, and MagSafe compatibility. They have options with Salmon leather, fabric, and TUP materials.

Nord iPhone 15 cases Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Both MyScreen and 3mk accessory makers also displayed their screen protectors for all four iPhone 15 models. They range from rugged models to antispy options.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Lastly, CASETiFY’s newly announced cases at IFA 2023 seem a bit off with the iPhone 14 Pro. The brand has just unveiled the new Ultra Bounce Case, which, coincidentally, will start being sold in mid-September – around the time Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Of course, you can read all the latest rumors about this new phone in our guide below.